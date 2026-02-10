11:03
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions

The European Union has proposed expanding sanctions against Russia by adding two Kyrgyz banks — Keremet Bank and Capital Bank of Central Asia OJSC — to the sanctions list. Reuters reports, citing a draft document.

According to the proposal, the restrictions are related to the provision of crypto asset services to Russia. If the sanctions are approved, the banks would be barred from transactions with EU individuals and companies. Banks from Laos and Tajikistan could also be added to the list, while two Chinese banks are proposed to be excluded.

These measures are part of the 20th EU sanctions package, prepared by the European External Action Service (EEAS) jointly with the European Commission and submitted to EU member states. For the package to enter into force, unanimous approval by all EU member states is required.

The EU is also proposing sanctions against third-country ports involved in the transshipment of Russian oil. The port of Kulevi in ​​Georgia and the port of Karimun in Indonesia could be added to the sanctions list. This would be the first time the EU imposed restrictions on third-country ports.

The document envisages sectoral restrictions, including a possible shift from the G7 price ceiling to a complete ban on maritime services for the transportation of Russian oil. Furthermore, it proposes expanding import bans to metals and commodities.

A separate clause provides for the implementation of a mechanism to combat sanctions evasion.

Specifically, the EU intends to ban the supply of metal-cutting machines and communications machines for voice, image and data transmissions like modems and routers to Kyrgyzstan.

As part of the expansion of personal sanctions, it is proposed to add 30 individuals and 64 Russian companies to the list, including Bashneft and several oil refineries.

Previously, companies from other countries, including Kyrgyzstan, were also subject to EU and U.S. sanctions due to suspicions of evading restrictions against Russia. For example, in October 2025, the European Union added two banks — Tolubay and Eurasian Savings Bank — to the sanctions list. In February 2025, Keremet Bank, previously included on the U.S. list, was placed under UK sanctions. Several companies from the Kyrgyz Republic are also under sanctions.
