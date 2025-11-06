11:46
USD 87.45
EUR 100.46
RUB 1.08
English

Aktan Arym Kubat’s film included in list of 100 best Asian movies

The film The Adopted Son (Beshkempir) by Aktan Arym Kubat has been included in the list of the 100 best Asian films of the past 30 years, producer Altynai Koichumanova announced.

The 1998 film Beshkempir was included in the updated list compiled by the Busan International Film Festival, which has been held since 1996.

To create the ranking, the organizers conducted an extensive survey of 161 experts from 34 countries — including producers, directors, film critics, and cinema scholars from across Asia and beyond.

The list highlights key works that have shaped Asian cinema, influencing its cultural memory and artistic direction over the past three decades.

Beshkempir, which received wide international acclaim, is recognized as one of the most significant works of post-Soviet cinema. The film became renowned for its poetic storytelling, heartfelt depiction of childhood, and authentic portrayal of Kyrgyz traditions. It has been screened at major international film festivals and has received numerous prestigious awards.

This is not the first time Aktan Arym Kubat’s work has been recognized by the Busan International Film Festival. In 2015, the festival published the book 100 Best Asian Directors and 100 Best Asian Films, based on a survey of 73 prominent film critics, festival directors, and curators. At that time, Beshkempir was also named among the greatest Asian films, and Aktan Arym Kubat was named one of the leading directors in Asia.

The Busan International Film Festival, founded in 1996, is one of Asia’s largest and most prestigious film festivals, showcasing new voices in world cinema and supporting the development of independent filmmaking across the continent.
link: https://24.kg/english/349867/
views: 127
Print
Related
Talantbek Tolobekov appointed Director of Cinematography Department
Hungarian Cinema Days to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzfilm plans to purchase professional film equipment
Film about female Kyrgyz farmer wins Agrofilm Film Festival Award
Kyrgyz film Kurak wins two awards at Busan Film Festival
Japanese Film Festival 2025 to take place in Bishkek
Film by Nurzhamal Karamoldoeva selected for Chicago International Film Festival
Film from Kyrgyzstan to participate in “Russia” Documentary Film Festival
Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek
Bishkek to host Turkish Film Days with participation of renowned actors
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
6 November, Thursday
11:37
Sadyr Japarov visits Giza Pyramids and Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo Sadyr Japarov visits Giza Pyramids and Grand Egyptian M...
11:30
Muslim necropolis of 13th–14th centuries discovered in Issyk-Kul Lake
10:57
Sadyr Japarov's official visit to Egypt: Number of documents signed
10:49
Kyrgyzstan ready to cooperate with Egypt in innovation and fintech
10:43
Primary disability rate among adults decreased in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
5 November, Wednesday
19:46
Doctors from Qatar restore hearing for adult Kyrgyz patients
17:48
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over medical equipment to children’s center