Aktan Arym Kubat’s film included in list of 100 best Asian movies

The film The Adopted Son (Beshkempir) by Aktan Arym Kubat has been included in the list of the 100 best Asian films of the past 30 years, producer Altynai Koichumanova announced.

The 1998 film Beshkempir was included in the updated list compiled by the Busan International Film Festival, which has been held since 1996.

To create the ranking, the organizers conducted an extensive survey of 161 experts from 34 countries — including producers, directors, film critics, and cinema scholars from across Asia and beyond.

The list highlights key works that have shaped Asian cinema, influencing its cultural memory and artistic direction over the past three decades.

Beshkempir, which received wide international acclaim, is recognized as one of the most significant works of post-Soviet cinema. The film became renowned for its poetic storytelling, heartfelt depiction of childhood, and authentic portrayal of Kyrgyz traditions. It has been screened at major international film festivals and has received numerous prestigious awards.

This is not the first time Aktan Arym Kubat’s work has been recognized by the Busan International Film Festival. In 2015, the festival published the book 100 Best Asian Directors and 100 Best Asian Films, based on a survey of 73 prominent film critics, festival directors, and curators. At that time, Beshkempir was also named among the greatest Asian films, and Aktan Arym Kubat was named one of the leading directors in Asia.