10:57
USD 87.45
EUR 103.90
RUB 1.13
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan extends zero VAT rate on fish feed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has extended the zero VAT rate on fish feed until December 31, 2027. Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the corresponding amendments to the resolution «On measures to ensure food security and stabilize market prices.»

The decision was made to support domestic producers.

According to the document, no tax will be levied on the sale of feed if the manufacturer supplies it directly to fish farms.

The government believes these measures will help reduce costs for industry workers, increase domestic production, and ensure stable fish prices.
link: https://24.kg/english/361823/
views: 134
Print
Related
17.6 million fish fry to be released into Issyk-Kul and Son-Kul Lakes in 2026
Sadyr Japarov reviews operations of fish feed production plant
Cabinet extends zero VAT on food, raw materials to stabilize prices until 2027
Municipal stadiums across Kyrgyzstan exempt from VAT
Kyrgyzstan launches artificial reproduction of fish stocks
Kyrgyzstan to keep zero VAT rate on certain agricultural goods until 2027
Cabinet exempts imports of special equipment, boats, yachts, mopeds from VAT
Cabinet reduces VAT on local agricultural products by 80 percent until 2030
1.2 million carp fry released into Issyk-Kul Lake
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
13 February, Friday
10:44
President comments on resignation of Speaker of Parliament President comments on resignation of Speaker of Parliam...
10:39
24 rescuers deployed to search for man caught in avalanche in Suusamyr
10:33
President: There is no division into “Japarov’s team” or “Tashiev’s team”
10:24
Sadyr Japarov: Our friendship with Kamchybek Tashiev will continue
10:12
Prime Minister of Tajikistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan