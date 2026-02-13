Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan extends zero VAT rate on fish feed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has extended the zero VAT rate on fish feed until December 31, 2027. Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the corresponding amendments to the resolution «On measures to ensure food security and stabilize market prices.»

The decision was made to support domestic producers.

According to the document, no tax will be levied on the sale of feed if the manufacturer supplies it directly to fish farms.

The government believes these measures will help reduce costs for industry workers, increase domestic production, and ensure stable fish prices.