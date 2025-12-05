12:25
Municipal stadiums across Kyrgyzstan exempt from VAT

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended the resolution implementing the requirements of Articles 296, 297, and 364 of the Tax Code. The amendments are aimed at supporting sports infrastructure and exempt certain organizations from VAT and sales tax on goods intended for sports development.

The updated list includes 13 municipal stadiums and sports facilities across the country, including the central stadiums of Naryn, Talas, Batken, Tokmok, Kyzyl-Kiya, Bazar-Korgon, Kara-Suu, and others. The list also includes Muras United training base, which imports sporting goods.

In addition, the list of goods that can be imported VAT-free, provided they are used for sports development, has been revised and updated; the new version is approved as an appendix to the resolution.

The document will come into force 15 days after its official publication.
