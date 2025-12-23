Cabinet extends zero VAT on food, raw materials to stabilize prices until 2027

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new resolution aimed at ensuring food security and stabilizing market prices. The document expands the list of goods exempt from VAT and extends the preferential regime.

According to the resolution, two updated lists have been approved:

— a list of food products subject to the zero VAT rate on sale and import;

— a list of raw materials used in the production of vegetable oils, poultry feed, and fish feed, which are also eligible for the zero rate.

The Cabinet of Ministers also amended previously adopted resolutions from 2022 and 2023. The validity period of the VAT exemptions has been extended: from December 31, 2025, the exemptions will be valid until December 31, 2027.

The resolution also invalidated the 2022 document regulating measures to support domestic agricultural producers and farms.

The decision will take effect on January 1, 2026.