Kyrgyzstan launches artificial reproduction of fish stocks

The Department of Fisheries is carrying out artificial reproduction of fish stocks in state-owned water bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025–2026. The Ministry of Water Resources and Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry, the program has been completed by the state enterprise Son-Kul Fishery. The work was conducted in accordance with an approved forecast plan coordinated with the Institute of Biology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Son-Kul Fishery successfully completed the project at its incubation facility in the village of Epkin, Kochkor district, where 6.5 million whitefish eggs were obtained and placed into specialized Weiss incubation apparatuses.

This work aims to develop the country’s fisheries sector, preserve and increase populations of valuable fish species, and maintain ecological balance in water bodies. Artificial reproduction will not only help restore natural resources but also increase fish production volumes in the future.

The department notes that the 2025–2026 program is focused on expanding the biological potential of the fisheries sector and ensuring the sustainable operation of state fish breeding enterprises.

Artificial reproduction of fish stocks is an important component of the efficient use of water resources and ensuring the country’s environmental security. The measures are expected to significantly increase fish populations in Kyrgyzstan’s reservoirs and lakes.