Sadyr Japarov reviews operations of fish feed production plant

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov inspected the operating conditions of the fish feed production plant Tian-Shan Trout LLC in Chui region, the presidential press service reported.

The head of state was informed that $5 million was invested in the construction of the facility, which was built on a land plot of about seven hectares.

«The plant was built in eight months. Once it reaches full capacity, it will be able to produce 100–130 tons of products per day. The launch of the facility will create between 100 and 120 permanent jobs. Its director, Ilgiz Saryldyk uulu, said this capacity will fully meet the country’s domestic needs and create conditions for developing exports,» the statement says.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized to the plant’s management the need for strict and continuous compliance with quality standards, stressing that this is a key factor for the sustainable development of the fish farming sector and the competitiveness of domestic products.
