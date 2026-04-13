Nearly 2 million whitefish fry released into Kyrgyzstan’s water bodies

A total of 1.8 million whitefish fry have been released into water bodies across Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

The stocking was carried out by the state enterprise Son-Kul Fish Farm as part of this year’s artificial fish reproduction program.

Of the total, 800,000 fry were released into Son-Kul Lake, while 500,000 each were released into Chon-Ara-Kul Lake and Kichi-Ara-Kul Lake.

The initiative aims to increase fish stocks, maintain ecological balance, and support the development of the fisheries sector, the statement says.