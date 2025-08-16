Suspects of illegal arms and ammunition trafficking detained in Bishkek

A citizen who was previously a member of the criminal group of Chyngyz Zhumagulov, known as Doo Chyngyz, intended to strengthen his influence in the criminal environment. According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, this information was received by law enforcement agencies.

It was also reported that another man, allegedly associated with the said group, was keeping a firearm of an unknown brand.

A criminal case was opened on this fact under Article 267 «Illegal circulation of weapons, ammunition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of operational and investigative measures, the Ministry of Internal Affairs officers identified and detained two men born in 1988 and 1995. During a personal search, an object resembling a revolver-type pistol and three cartridges for it were found and seized from one of them.

According to the conclusion of experts from the forensic center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the seized item is a combat firearm, and the cartridges are industrial ammunition intended for use in firearms.

An investigation is currently underway. The involvement of the detainees in similar crimes is being checked.