Weapons and ammunition cache found in Chui region

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) discovered a hidden cache of firearms and ammunition in Alamedin district of Chui region. The SCNS press service reported.

The cache was found near the mountainous area of Prokhladnoye village in Tash-Moynok aiyl aimak. During the inspection, the following items were seized:

  • One AKS-74 assault rifle;
  • One TT pistol;
  • 20 magazines with 5.45 mm and 7.62 mm cartridges.

According to the SCNS, the weapons had previously been used by members of an organized criminal group during the country’s political transformations in an attempt to destabilize the socio-political situation.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing to identify those connected to the cache and to determine whether the weapons were used in previously registered crimes.
