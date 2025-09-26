Weapons and ammunition cache found in Chui region

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) discovered a hidden cache of firearms and ammunition in Alamedin district of Chui region. The SCNS press service reported.

One AKS-74 assault rifle;

One TT pistol;

20 magazines with 5.45 mm and 7.62 mm cartridges.

The cache was found near the mountainous area of Prokhladnoye village in Tash-Moynok aiyl aimak. During the inspection, the following items were seized:

According to the SCNS, the weapons had previously been used by members of an organized criminal group during the country’s political transformations in an attempt to destabilize the socio-political situation.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing to identify those connected to the cache and to determine whether the weapons were used in previously registered crimes.