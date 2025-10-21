18:25
USD 87.45
EUR 101.62
RUB 1.08
English

Arsenal of weapons confiscated from former police officer in Mailuu-Suu

An illegal cache of firearms and ammunition was discovered in the city of Mailuu-Suu and within Burgondu-Dostuk aiyl okmotu of Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

During the investigation of a criminal case, a search was conducted at the home of a retired police colonel, identified as P.T.A.

As a result of the search, law enforcement officers found and seized:

  • One SKS carbine, 7.62 mm;
  • One TOZ-8 rifle, 5.6 mm;
  • Three smoothbore shotguns, 12, 16, and 20 mm;
  • 1,032 rounds of ammunition of various calibers (from 5.45 mm to 20 mm).

In total, five firearms (excluding one legally registered SKS carbine) and more than a thousand rounds were confiscated.

Preliminary data suggest that some of the weapons and ammunition may have been illegally obtained during his police service.

«P.T.A. has been detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention facility. Investigative and operational measures are underway to identify other individuals involved and to determine whether the weapons were used in previously committed crimes,» the SCNS said.
link: https://24.kg/english/347981/
views: 149
Print
Related
CSTO to include laser and other new types of weapons in its documents
Weapons and ammunition cache found in Chui region
Made in Kyrgyzstan: Latest drones and armored vehicles shown in Balykchy
Cabinet updates rules for certification of civilian and service weapons
Kyrgyzstan bans production and storage of biological and toxic weapons
Weapons, wild animal horns seized in Balykchy during “Arsenal” operation
12 weapons confiscated during raid, fines amount to 288,000 soms
Kyrgyzstani pleads guilty to conspiring to export firearms from USA to Russia
Weapons cache belonging to organized crime group member discovered
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system
Popular
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems
Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold
21 October, Tuesday
18:18
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
18:11
SCNS detains customs inspectors of Bishkek FEZ
17:25
Arsenal of weapons confiscated from former police officer in Mailuu-Suu
17:09
Unpaid fines to block driver’s license and property registration
17:04
French wildlife photographers visit Besh-Aral Nature Reserve