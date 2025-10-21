Arsenal of weapons confiscated from former police officer in Mailuu-Suu

An illegal cache of firearms and ammunition was discovered in the city of Mailuu-Suu and within Burgondu-Dostuk aiyl okmotu of Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

During the investigation of a criminal case, a search was conducted at the home of a retired police colonel, identified as P.T.A.

As a result of the search, law enforcement officers found and seized:

One SKS carbine, 7.62 mm;

One TOZ-8 rifle, 5.6 mm;

Three smoothbore shotguns, 12, 16, and 20 mm;

1,032 rounds of ammunition of various calibers (from 5.45 mm to 20 mm).

In total, five firearms (excluding one legally registered SKS carbine) and more than a thousand rounds were confiscated.

Preliminary data suggest that some of the weapons and ammunition may have been illegally obtained during his police service.

«P.T.A. has been detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention facility. Investigative and operational measures are underway to identify other individuals involved and to determine whether the weapons were used in previously committed crimes,» the SCNS said.