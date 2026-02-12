16:12
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, will pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on February 12–13, 2026.

During the visit, talks are scheduled with Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev, as well as meetings with the country’s leadership.

At the meeting with Foreign Minister Kulubaev, the sides will discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, water and energy, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In addition, the ministers will review the implementation of agreements reached by the heads of the two states, the schedule of meetings and visits for 2026, and cooperation within regional and international organizations.
