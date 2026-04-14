15:14
USD 87.45
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.14
English

President: By 2028, there will be no old schools left in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated that all schools built in the 1960s and 1970s and currently in a dilapidated condition will be fully renovated or rebuilt by September 2028. He made the announcement during a meeting with residents of Alai district.

According to the head of state, Kyrgyzstan has around 3,000 villages, and many of them still have old school buildings. He noted that over the past five years, the country has been gradually modernizing existing schools and constructing new educational facilities.

During his working visit to Osh region, Sadyr Japarov took part in a capsule-laying ceremony marking the start of construction of ten new secondary schools.
link: https://24.kg/english/370259/
views: 123
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov opens new school in Aravan district of Osh region
President Japarov outlines measures to address school shortages in Osh region
School enrollment: Over 36,000 children registered for first grade
New director appointed at National School-Lyceum of Innovative Technologies
Online registration for first grade to begin in Kyrgyzstan on April 1
Kyrgyzstan to upgrade electronic school enrollment system
Sale of unhealthy food near schools to be banned in Kyrgyzstan
Svetoch school in Bishkek to be expanded: 450 new student places planned
Cabinet expands Tunguch online school with Olympiad and language courses
Kyrgyzstan participates in discussion of regional "green schools" platform
Popular
Unregistered foreign-plated vehicles in Kyrgyzstan to be removed or scrapped Unregistered foreign-plated vehicles in Kyrgyzstan to be removed or scrapped
IMF warns Kyrgyzstan of economic overheating risks IMF warns Kyrgyzstan of economic overheating risks
ADB to allocate $150-200 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s economy in next 3 years ADB to allocate $150-200 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s economy in next 3 years
PIN to be assigned for life: Kyrgyzstan updates citizen registration rules PIN to be assigned for life: Kyrgyzstan updates citizen registration rules
14 April, Tuesday
14:42
Fire breaks out in Alamedin Gorge Fire breaks out in Alamedin Gorge
14:36
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with East Timor
14:19
 Kyrgyzstan approves new media registration procedure
14:14
President: By 2028, there will be no old schools left in Kyrgyzstan
13:53
Kyrgyzstan plans to adopt UAE experience to speed up economic development