President: By 2028, there will be no old schools left in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated that all schools built in the 1960s and 1970s and currently in a dilapidated condition will be fully renovated or rebuilt by September 2028. He made the announcement during a meeting with residents of Alai district.

According to the head of state, Kyrgyzstan has around 3,000 villages, and many of them still have old school buildings. He noted that over the past five years, the country has been gradually modernizing existing schools and constructing new educational facilities.

During his working visit to Osh region, Sadyr Japarov took part in a capsule-laying ceremony marking the start of construction of ten new secondary schools.