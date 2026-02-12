09:57
USD 87.45
EUR 104.23
RUB 1.13
English

QR payment turnover in Kyrgyzstan increases 8–10-fold year-on-year

QR payment turnover in Kyrgyzstan has reached record levels, the National Bank reported.

According to the bank, 114,100 QR codes were installed at trade and service enterprises in 2025, representing a 95.3 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Over the past year, 525.1 million transactions totaling 908.6 billion soms were processed through the main operator. Compared to 2024, the number of transactions increased eightfold, while the total transaction volume grew tenfold.

Kyrgyzstan remains the only country in Central Asia to have achieved intersystem integration of various payment systems based on a national QR code standard. The ELQR system currently includes 20 commercial banks and 14 payment organizations.

The National Bank emphasized that the measures implemented in 2025 marked an important stage in the development of a modern cashless infrastructure and laid the foundation for the further expansion of the instant payment system. Efforts in this area will continue.
link: https://24.kg/english/361662/
views: 74
Print
Related
QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024
More than 80,000 QR codes at points of sale installed in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan plans to scale up QR code payments
QR code payments in Kyrgyzstan surge 24-fold
Each halal product in Kyrgyzstan to have unique QR code
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan launches QR code payments for sellers at markets
QR codes help to get information about historical, cultural monuments in Osh
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
Kyrgyzstan plans to massively introduce standards for use of barcodes
Kyrgyzstan develops single standard of QR codes for mobile payment systems
Popular
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
12 February, Thursday
09:52
President seeks Constitutional Court clarification on presidential term President seeks Constitutional Court clarification on p...
09:41
QR payment turnover in Kyrgyzstan increases 8–10-fold year-on-year
09:22
Ak-Ilbirs Biodiversity Conservation Center under construction in Ananyevo
11 February, Wednesday
19:52
Two people arrested in Osh for distributing extremist materials on social media
19:45
Citizens detained over appeal calling for new presidential elections
17:50
Kyrgyzstan's crypto market turnover exceeds $31 billion
16:59
Cabinet of Ministers plans to turn Kyrgyzstan into regional hub by 2030
16:50
President orders security for Kamchybek Tashiev