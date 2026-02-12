QR payment turnover in Kyrgyzstan increases 8–10-fold year-on-year

QR payment turnover in Kyrgyzstan has reached record levels, the National Bank reported.

According to the bank, 114,100 QR codes were installed at trade and service enterprises in 2025, representing a 95.3 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Over the past year, 525.1 million transactions totaling 908.6 billion soms were processed through the main operator. Compared to 2024, the number of transactions increased eightfold, while the total transaction volume grew tenfold.

Kyrgyzstan remains the only country in Central Asia to have achieved intersystem integration of various payment systems based on a national QR code standard. The ELQR system currently includes 20 commercial banks and 14 payment organizations.

The National Bank emphasized that the measures implemented in 2025 marked an important stage in the development of a modern cashless infrastructure and laid the foundation for the further expansion of the instant payment system. Efforts in this area will continue.