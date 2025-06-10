QR code payments in Kyrgyzstan surge 24-fold

In the first quarter of 2025, the total value of payments made using QR codes in Kyrgyzstan reached a record 94 billion soms — a 24-fold increase compared to the same period in 2024, when the figure stood at just 3.9 billion soms. Data from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan say.

According to the bank, a total of 53.7 million transactions were conducted through the interaction operator system during this period, compared to 3.9 million transactions in the first quarter of 2024.

The National Bank attributes the surge to the widespread rollout of QR technology. By the end of spring 2025, there were 67,600 active QR codes in businesses and service establishments across the country. The highest concentrations were recorded in Bishkek (31,500), Osh region (10,400), and Chui region (5,700).

Currently, QR code payments are serviced by 20 banks and 12 payment organizations in Kyrgyzstan.