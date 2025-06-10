12:27
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

QR code payments in Kyrgyzstan surge 24-fold

In the first quarter of 2025, the total value of payments made using QR codes in Kyrgyzstan reached a record 94 billion soms — a 24-fold increase compared to the same period in 2024, when the figure stood at just 3.9 billion soms. Data from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan say.

According to the bank, a total of 53.7 million transactions were conducted through the interaction operator system during this period, compared to 3.9 million transactions in the first quarter of 2024.

The National Bank attributes the surge to the widespread rollout of QR technology. By the end of spring 2025, there were 67,600 active QR codes in businesses and service establishments across the country. The highest concentrations were recorded in Bishkek (31,500), Osh region (10,400), and Chui region (5,700).

Currently, QR code payments are serviced by 20 banks and 12 payment organizations in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/332131/
views: 71
Print
Related
Certain categories of citizens to receive compensations instead of benefits
Each halal product in Kyrgyzstan to have unique QR code
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan launches QR code payments for sellers at markets
Fines introduced for refusing QR code payments
Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in Central Asia in introduction of QR payments
National Bank, IPC plan to increase speed of payments via QR code
Measures for evasion from maintenance of parents toughened: President signs law
National Bank bans banks from making payments without real deliveries
Cabinet of Ministers instructs to speed up transition to cashless payments
QR codes help to get information about historical, cultural monuments in Osh
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
10 June, Tuesday
12:18
Cabinet of Ministers transfers more powers to Ministry of Construction of KR Cabinet of Ministers transfers more powers to Ministry...
12:11
QR code payments in Kyrgyzstan surge 24-fold
12:04
Entry ban for citizens of 12 countries comes into effect in USA
11:55
500 children from vulnerable groups sent to Altyn-Balalyk for summer vacation
11:42
Cabinet establishes new state waste management company — Eco Operator