Kyrgyzstan develops single standard of QR codes for mobile payment systems

A single standard of QR codes for mobile payment systems was developed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A draft national standard «Two-Dimensional Barcode Symbols» has been developed for working with financial payments. It was sent for examination and approval to Kyrgyzstandard.

The single standard will allow avoiding fragmentation caused by the use of various proprietary QR codes that are gaining popularity due to the development of cashless payments using mobile devices.

Through the QR code, with the help of the program installed on a mobile phone, one can get the information contained in it or make a payment. After studying the experience of China, Singapore and India, there was a need to develop and approve uniform requirements for the formation and use of QR codes by all market participants in Kyrgyzstan.