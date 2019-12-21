15:33
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan approved rules for making payments using two-dimensional barcode symbols (QR code). Bank’s website says.

In addition, provision on minimum requirements for remote servicing at financial institutions of the country was amended. The both documents have been developed and adopted as part of initiatives to develop regions and digitalize the economy.

«New tools are aimed at expanding the possibilities of making payments using innovative tools and remote servicing of the population by non-bank financial and credit organizations,» the National Bank reports.
