Kyrgyzstan plans to massively introduce standards for use of barcodes

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has developed draft rules for making payments using two-dimensional barcode symbols (QR code). Press service of the bank says.

On March 1, 2019, the Interbank Processing Center launched a project on making payments using a QR code (two-dimensional barcode) through a mobile application. This allows trade outlets to accept payments in non-cash form via telephone.

«Special rules have been developed in order to standardize payments in the territory of Kyrgyzstan using two-dimensional barcode symbols (QR code) and to ensure the interoperability of various payment systems. A working group has been established to conduct a regulatory impact analysis for the draft rules. After it finishes work, the document will be submitted for public discussion,» the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic said.