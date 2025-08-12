10:54
USD 87.43
EUR 101.89
RUB 1.10
English

More than 80,000 QR codes at points of sale installed in Kyrgyzstan

More than 80,000 QR codes have already been installed in Kyrgyzstan at points of sale. Materials of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan as of the beginning of July 2025 say.

Payment system organizations have installed 80,467 QR codes at service sales points.

The largest number is expectedly in Bishkek — 36,160, in second place is Osh region — 13,304. Jalal-Abad region takes third place — 9,918.

QR codes at service sales points have been recorded in all regions of the country.

The central bank plans to further develop and scale up QR code-based payments. The National Bank has prepared a draft resolution to expand the use of QR codes in retail and service enterprises, as well as in state and municipal institutions.

The initiative also aims to streamline reporting formats and consolidate data for consistent analysis and ongoing monitoring.

It is proposed to amend the rules for making payments and transfers using two-dimensional barcode symbols.
link: https://24.kg/english/339248/
views: 142
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan plans to scale up QR code payments
QR code payments in Kyrgyzstan surge 24-fold
Each halal product in Kyrgyzstan to have unique QR code
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan launches QR code payments for sellers at markets
QR codes help to get information about historical, cultural monuments in Osh
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
Kyrgyzstan plans to massively introduce standards for use of barcodes
Kyrgyzstan develops single standard of QR codes for mobile payment systems
Popular
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
12 August, Tuesday
10:26
More than 40 Kyrgyz women in Iraq need assistance to return to Kyrgyzstan More than 40 Kyrgyz women in Iraq need assistance to r...
10:18
Osh City Hall receives 15 electric vehicles for municipal taxi service
10:00
More than 20 billion soms allocated for development of Osh city
09:57
Special, agricultural machinery for 41 million soms transferred to Naryn region
09:48
More than 80,000 QR codes at points of sale installed in Kyrgyzstan
11 August, Monday
18:10
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
18:05
MES of Kyrgyzstan continues monitoring of high altitude lakes
17:45
Osh market vendors protest against demolition of trade outlets
17:36
ENT specialists from Kyrgyzstan’s National Center upgrade skills in Moscow