More than 80,000 QR codes at points of sale installed in Kyrgyzstan

More than 80,000 QR codes have already been installed in Kyrgyzstan at points of sale. Materials of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan as of the beginning of July 2025 say.

Payment system organizations have installed 80,467 QR codes at service sales points.

The largest number is expectedly in Bishkek — 36,160, in second place is Osh region — 13,304. Jalal-Abad region takes third place — 9,918.

QR codes at service sales points have been recorded in all regions of the country.

The central bank plans to further develop and scale up QR code-based payments. The National Bank has prepared a draft resolution to expand the use of QR codes in retail and service enterprises, as well as in state and municipal institutions.

The initiative also aims to streamline reporting formats and consolidate data for consistent analysis and ongoing monitoring.

It is proposed to amend the rules for making payments and transfers using two-dimensional barcode symbols.