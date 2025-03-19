13:28
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan launches QR code payments for sellers at markets

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has provided retail sellers at the markets with an opportunity to accept payments through QR codes, using cash register machines of the agency. The press service of the State Tax Service reported.

This function has been developed by Salyk Service state institution specifically for the cash registers designed for sellers, engaged in retail trade in small volumes. These cash registers, in addition to accepting QR code payments, also issue receipts for cash payments.

Entrepreneurs, who already use the cash registers received from the Tax Service, will not need to update the software. The new function will be activated automatically.

The State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic emphasizes that Esep is a modern cash register designed to help markets keep transparent records of cash turnovers and comply with tax laws.

The use of Esep guarantees automatic transfer of payment data to tax authorities and allows to accept payments in various ways: cash, QR codes and electronic wallets. This simplifies revenue accounting and reduces the risk of fines.
