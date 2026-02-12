Ak-Ilbirs Biodiversity Conservation Center under construction in Ananyevo

The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan reported that the Ak-Ilbirs Biodiversity Conservation Research Center is being built in the village of Ananyevo in Issyk-Kul region.

Construction workers have dug the foundation pit and poured the foundation for the rehabilitation center’s administrative building. The foundation has already been poured for the main building of the reserve, and construction of the walls has begun.

The new complex will improve working conditions for employees and provide a foundation for in-depth scientific research. The project includes the creation of Ak-Ilbirs Biodiversity Conservation Research Center. It will focus on the restoration of rare and endangered wildlife species and the protection of the region’s natural heritage.

During a site visit, Minister Meder Mashiev emphasized that contractors should complete all work efficiently and on time. He noted that the modern facilities will allow the center’s staff to more effectively conduct conservation activities.

The renovated complex will become an important link in the development of ecotourism and will strengthen the protection of Issyk-Kul region’s unique ecosystem, the ministry noted.