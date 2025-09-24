Literature Center of Turkic-Speaking Peoples opened in Bishkek

A Literature Center of Turkic-Speaking Peoples has been opened at the Kasymaly Bayalinov Republican Library for Children and Youth in Bishkek.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to KyrgyzstanMekin Mustafa Kemal Okem, as well as representatives of the academic and cultural communities.

The Literature Center of Turkic-Speaking Peoples was established within the framework of an action plan based on the protocol adopted at the 11th session of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission held in Ankara last year, and the 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which took place on November 6, 2024, in Bishkek.

The opening coincided with the Day of the State Language of the Kyrgyz Republic, making the event a double celebration. The center is dedicated to preserving and promoting the history, culture, literature, and spiritual heritage of Turkic peoples. It will serve as an open source of information for students, researchers, and the general public.