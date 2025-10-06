Kyrgyzstani plants trees on 10 hectares in Kegeti Gorge in memory of his father

Israzhidin Zaripov organized a large-scale environmental festival Zhashyl Dem, the goal of which was to plant 14,000 saplings in the mountains of Kegeti Gorge. More than 300 activists assisted him.

«After my father’s death, I set a goal to fulfill my childhood dream—to plant a huge forest,» says the festival organizer. «In addition, like many city residents, I am concerned about the smog in the capital.»

He held his first such event this spring. About a hundred people gathered, and a thousand pine saplings were planted. Israzhidin Zaripov decided to continue this initiative and involve more people in this beneficial activity, as well as diversify the planting material. This time, participants planted 8,500 larch trees, 4,000 white birches, and 1,500 Tien Shan spruces.

According to Israzhidin Zaripov, these species are perfectly suited to the local climate. The Kegeti Gorge has excellent soil and weather conditions with sufficient moisture—irrigation is not required. The young man says his main mission is to create forests in the mountainous areas.

«I hope that the new forest will not only beautify the gorge but also help the city with smog. Although this area is far from the capital, I believe that the more trees planted around Bishkek, the cleaner the air will be. Perhaps, standing here, we are breathing oxygen produced in the Amazon,» he says.

Bloggers, influencers, students, bank employees, public figures, and concerned Kyrgyzstanis came to participate in the campaign.

Bishkek resident Begimai Nusipaeva came to the eco-festival with her husband and son. They already have experience planting trees in their own garden: «We want to add a piece of our soul to this common cause so that our homeland can prosper. The city is desperately short of trees, and I hope similar events will soon take place there.»

Taalay Maatkulov, a worker at the Kegety forestry enterprise, and his colleagues carefully monitor the tree planting. He demonstrates how to do it correctly: «The distance between the saplings should be about three meters. The roots should fit freely into the hole, and they should be completely covered with soil.»

Taalay Maatkulov explained that the soil in the gorge is very rich in minerals and retains moisture well, allowing about 70 percent of the saplings to take root successfully.

Israzhidin Zaripov and his team plan to monitor the newly planted trees closely and replace any that wither. He also hopes to expand the project beyond the mountains — to green urban areas as well.