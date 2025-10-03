Natural Resources Ministry steps up enforcement of mountain ecology rules

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision has intensified outreach efforts following President Sadyr Japarov’s call for citizens to protect nature and pastures.

According to the ministry, inspectors from the regional department for Bishkek and Alamudun district, together with the Interior Ministry, stopped a group of citizens traveling to the mountains on quad bikes. They were given a preventative talk on environmental regulations and the importance of following the law. The case materials have been sent to the Traffic Safety Service for further action.

The ministry emphasized that the initiative aims to preserve ecosystems and prevent environmental damage. Citizens are urged to protect nature and strictly comply with established regulations.