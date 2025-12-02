16:55
USD 87.45
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.13
English

Expert Cooperation Center for Kyrgyz–Russian union projects opened in Bishkek

A new Center for Expert Cooperation and Modeling (ECM) has been launched in Bishkek under the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Eurasia. The Center will focus on developing expert partnerships, providing analytical support and fostering collective intellectual work on union-level projects between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

According to the organizers, the Center will engage in analytical and forecasting modeling, unite expert communities of both countries, support research on Eurasian integration, and prepare scientific and educational materials. Its activities will be aligned with projects within the EAEU, CSTO, BRICS and CIS frameworks.

The presentation brought together representatives of government bodies, academic institutions, analytical organizations and the public. Participants were introduced to the Center’s initial areas of work.

Kymbat Urumkulova, Director of the Eurasia Kyrgyzstan regional office, noted that the new platform will expand bilateral expert dialogue. She emphasized that Kyrgyz—Russian relations are entering a new phase, highlighted by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to Bishkek and the signing of a joint declaration on strengthening alliance and strategic partnership.

Vladimir Lubyanko, an ECM expert on political processes, stated that the establishment of the Center is an important step toward systematizing expert cooperation. He underscored that its mission is to strengthen shared values, support integration projects and shape a positive strategic agenda.

Participants expressed readiness for cooperation and announced plans to begin implementing the first research and educational initiatives under the Center.
link: https://24.kg/english/353150/
views: 119
Print
Related
SCNS Chairman attends opening of children's creativity center in Manas city
Literature Center of Turkic-Speaking Peoples opened in Bishkek
Cabinet liquidates Republican Pricing Center under Construction Ministry
Agriculture and Forestry Research Center to be established in Chui region
Single Internet domain for Eurasian countries proposed in State Duma
“Discover Eurasia. Kyrgyzstan” project receives first group of participants
Transport integration of Eurasia discussed in Istanbul
First resource center "Russia is with You" to be opened in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to get 1 billion soms from Eurasia NGO for textbooks
Eurasia to repair schools and stadium in Kyzyl-Kiya and Razzakov
Popular
Russian President blames “black imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black imports” for long truck queues at border
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to launch pilot project on navigation seals Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to launch pilot project on navigation seals
Electricity generation begins at new waste incineration plant in Bishkek Electricity generation begins at new waste incineration plant in Bishkek
2 December, Tuesday
16:51
Construction of solar power plant begins in Issyk-Kul region Construction of solar power plant begins in Issyk-Kul r...
16:31
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
16:24
Cabinet of Ministers approves concept of sustainable development of Issyk-Kul
16:09
Expert Cooperation Center for Kyrgyz–Russian union projects opened in Bishkek
15:17
Mirlanbek Kazybai uulu appointed Deputy Mayor of Osh city