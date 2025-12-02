Expert Cooperation Center for Kyrgyz–Russian union projects opened in Bishkek

A new Center for Expert Cooperation and Modeling (ECM) has been launched in Bishkek under the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Eurasia. The Center will focus on developing expert partnerships, providing analytical support and fostering collective intellectual work on union-level projects between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

According to the organizers, the Center will engage in analytical and forecasting modeling, unite expert communities of both countries, support research on Eurasian integration, and prepare scientific and educational materials. Its activities will be aligned with projects within the EAEU, CSTO, BRICS and CIS frameworks.

The presentation brought together representatives of government bodies, academic institutions, analytical organizations and the public. Participants were introduced to the Center’s initial areas of work.

Kymbat Urumkulova, Director of the Eurasia Kyrgyzstan regional office, noted that the new platform will expand bilateral expert dialogue. She emphasized that Kyrgyz—Russian relations are entering a new phase, highlighted by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to Bishkek and the signing of a joint declaration on strengthening alliance and strategic partnership.

Vladimir Lubyanko, an ECM expert on political processes, stated that the establishment of the Center is an important step toward systematizing expert cooperation. He underscored that its mission is to strengthen shared values, support integration projects and shape a positive strategic agenda.

Participants expressed readiness for cooperation and announced plans to begin implementing the first research and educational initiatives under the Center.