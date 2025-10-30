21:11
SCNS Chairman attends opening of children's creativity center in Manas city

The grand opening of the new building of Ariet Children’s Creativity Center took place today in Manas city. Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), attended the event and inspected the facilities for children’s education and development.

The modern three-story building was constructed in compliance with all safety and quality requirements. The center has a capacity of 200 students and includes 25 clubs in painting, handicrafts, dance, music, and other creative disciplines.

Construction began in February 2025 and was completed by October 30. The facility was built entirely with sponsorship funds and is equipped with all necessary equipment.

Currently, more than 1,300 children are attending classes at the center, with plans to admit another 500 in the near future. Teachers and students noted that the new building has become a comfortable and inspiring space for learning and development.
