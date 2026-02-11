15:11
Armed extortionist targeting schoolchildren detained in Osh

In the city of Osh, officers from the Juvenile Affairs Unit of the Internal Affairs Department detained a 22-year-old local resident M.B., suspected of robbery and extortion from a school student, the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh city reported.

According to investigators, on February 9 the man stopped an eighth-grade student from one of the city’s schools—a 14-year-old T.D.—near the school building. Threatening the teenager, he took the student’s iPhone. He later found out the boy’s home address and began systematically demanding money from him.

During another handover of 2,000 soms, the suspect was detained by police officers. Cash and a knife were found in his possession.

M.B. was placed in a temporary detention facility. Police noted that he has previously been held criminally liable four times. The investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement officials are asking any other potential victims to call 0322262757 or 0551507150.
