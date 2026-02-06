Police officers exploit 16-year-old girl for extortion in Uzgen district

Police officers involved in illegal acts against an underage girl have been detained in Uzgen district of Osh region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the investigation, a senior district inspector and juvenile affairs officers conspired in advance to persuade the 16-year-old girl to engage in unlawful intimate acts with certain individuals. They then staged a «detention» and began extorting money through psychological pressure and blackmail.

A criminal case has been opened. On February 4, officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Internal Security Service, together with the SCNS, detained the suspects. They have been placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigators report that the detainees have confessed. Their possible involvement in other similar incidents is being investigated.

The SCNS emphasized that the case was particularly concerning because the illegal actions were committed by law enforcement officials and involved a minor. The investigation is ongoing.