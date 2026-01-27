Ex-head of detention facility in Issyk-Kul district accused of extortion

The former head of a temporary detention facility of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul district, Police Major T.K.A., has been detained, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, investigators uncovered a scheme involving the extortion of money from a citizen M.K. The former official allegedly abused his position, threatened the detainee, and demanded money in exchange for «comfortable conditions» in the detention facility.

After the detainee refused to comply with the demands, prohibited methods of coercion were allegedly used against him, the SCNS said. It was later reported that T.K.A. resigned from the internal affairs bodies voluntarily.

The investigation is also examining the possible involvement of other officials from the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul district in the case.