12:03
USD 87.45
EUR 104.39
RUB 1.16
English

Extortion suspect detained in Bishkek

On January 19, citizen B.D. filed a written complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district in Bishkek, requesting action against unknown individuals who, through various threats, extorted 150,000 Russian rubles from him, citing an alleged debt owed by his girlfriend. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to the press service, a criminal case has been opened under Article 208, Part 1, (Extortion), of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigative and operational activities revealed that citizen Ch.T., 32, was involved in this crime. The suspect was caught red-handed while taking 80,000 soms extorted from the victim.

Following Ch.T.’s arrest, he was taken to the Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district and, in accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

Investigative actions are currently underway in this criminal case.
link: https://24.kg/english/360150/
views: 152
Print
Related
Ex-head of detention facility in Issyk-Kul district accused of extortion
Two investigators suspected of extortion detained in Osh region
City Hall employee detained on suspicion of extortion of one million soms
SCNS detains suspects in extortion
Investigator of Zhaiyl District Internal Affairs Department detained
Fake police officers extort $100,000 from man
Employees of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region arrested for extortion
27 cases of school racketeering registered in Kyrgyzstan for 10 months of 2025
Three military enlistment office employees detained for taking bribes
Members of crime group engaged in extortion detained in Jalal-Abad region
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
2 February, Monday
11:45
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over 20 vehicles to medical workers in Naryn region Kamchybek Tashiev hands over 20 vehicles to medical wor...
11:30
Kyrgyzstan increases budget funding for youth policy
11:16
Fraud suspect detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
11:05
Seedling exports decline in Kyrgyzstan
10:53
Rosatom plans to introduce 3D technologies into Kyrgyzstan's hydropower sector