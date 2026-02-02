Extortion suspect detained in Bishkek

On January 19, citizen B.D. filed a written complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district in Bishkek, requesting action against unknown individuals who, through various threats, extorted 150,000 Russian rubles from him, citing an alleged debt owed by his girlfriend. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to the press service, a criminal case has been opened under Article 208, Part 1, (Extortion), of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigative and operational activities revealed that citizen Ch.T., 32, was involved in this crime. The suspect was caught red-handed while taking 80,000 soms extorted from the victim.

Following Ch.T.’s arrest, he was taken to the Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district and, in accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

Investigative actions are currently underway in this criminal case.