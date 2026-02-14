16:38
Bloggers extortionists detained in Osh while receiving $500

Two young men posing as bloggers and extorting money by threatening to publish incriminating videos have been detained in Osh. The Internal Affairs Department of the city reported.

A 22-year-old Osh resident filed a complaint with the police. He claimed that unknown individuals claiming to be bloggers demanded money from him, threatening to distribute a video on social media.

According to investigators, on the night of February 10, in the underground parking lot of a building on A. Shakirov Street, the suspects approached the complainant, who was in a car with a female acquaintance. They claimed to have recorded his «indecent behavior» on video and demanded 100,000 soms to keep the footage confidential.

Under threat of publishing the video, the victim transferred 50,000 soms to a M-Bank account. The perpetrators demanded the remaining amount be handed over by February 12, threatening to post the video online.

On February 13, as part of «Bandit» preventive operation, officers from the Main Department of Internal Affairs’ Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration detained the suspects while receiving $500 in cash.

A criminal case was opened under Article 208, Part 2 (Extortion) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the detainees were placed in a temporary detention facility.

Detainees:

  • 21-year-old Osh resident S.M., currently unemployed;
  • 24-year-old resident of Kara-Suu district Ch. uulu B.

The investigation is looking into their possible involvement in similar crimes.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Osh urges citizens who have suffered from the actions of these individuals to call 102 or 0990957000.
link: https://24.kg/english/362026/
views: 146
