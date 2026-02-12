Extortion suspect detained in Bishkek

Officers from the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district detained a suspect in the extortion of a large sum of money. According to investigators, she pressured a man, demanding millions. The district police’s press service reported.

Citizen M.A. filed a written complaint with the Investigative Service of the Internal Affairs Department. He requested legal action against a girl named A., who, according to M.A., had been extorting 5 million soms from him since January. The complainant reported that the suspect threatened him with violence, imprisonment, and exerted other psychological pressure.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 208 «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigative and operational search activities, police identified the suspect. She is citizen K.A., 19. The girl was arrested when receiving 300,000 soms.

Following arrest, she was placed in the temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.