Police officer detained in Talas on suspicion of extortion

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported that, as part of its systematic efforts to identify and combat corruption in law enforcement agencies, it uncovered a case of extortion by T.R.Z., a senior detective of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas district.

According to SCNS, it was established that the police officer had been systematically extorting money over a long period of time, pressuring T.N.T., under threat of criminal prosecution.

On February 21, the suspect was detained after taking part of the extorted bribe of 100,000 soms.

He is currently being held in the temporary detention facility. A series of investigative actions are underway to identify other officials involved.