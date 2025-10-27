19:04
Sadyr Japarov promises complete energy independence in 2.5 years

President Sadyr Japarov, speaking at the opening ceremony of Karakul hydropower plant (HPP) in Jalal-Abad region, announced that Kyrgyzstan will fully provide itself with electricity during the winter period within 2.5 years. The head of state’s press secretary, Askat Alagozov, reported.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the launch of the hydropower plant is an important step in ensuring the country’s energy security and developing the national economy.

«We will ensure a stable energy supply and gradually eliminate the winter deficit. In 2.5 years, the Kyrgyz Republic will no longer import electricity. The energy we produce will fully cover domestic needs,» he emphasized.

The President noted that the construction of the HPP was completed five months ahead of schedule. The project was fully implemented by the domestic company Zhagalmay using national resources.

Sadyr Japarov added that approximately 40 small and medium-sized hydropower plants are currently under construction in the republic, as well as a new heating and power plant in Kara-Keche. Once operational, these facilities will enable Kyrgyzstan not only to stop importing electricity but also to begin exporting it.

«We have begun to use our natural resources efficiently. Today’s launch is a confident step toward the country’s energy independence,» the head of state said.

The Karakul HPP is built on Kara-Suu River and is equipped with modern equipment. After 15 years of operation, the facility will be transferred to state ownership.
