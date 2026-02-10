Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany

Former Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev is currently undergoing medical treatment in Germany, Azattyk reported, citing one of Kyrgyzstan’s diplomatic missions in Europe.

According to the report, Tashiev is receiving treatment at a clinic in Munich.

Earlier, several media outlets and social media users reported that Kamchybek Tashiev had been dismissed from his post as head of the SCNS while he was outside the country.

Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on the early termination of the powers of Kamchybek Tashiev as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the SCNS has been published today, February 10. President Sadyr Japarov explained the decision as aimed at strengthening state unity and preventing divisions in society.

Kamchybek Tashiev has not yet made any public statements regarding his resignation.