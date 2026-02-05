Kamchybek Tashiev opens new sports complex in Bishkek

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev attended the opening of a new sports complex in Bishkek. The facility was built on the premises of the Sheraly Sydykov Republican Sports College.

Following major renovations, a dormitory, mosque, and educational building were reopened.

The modern center is designed to provide young people with broad opportunities for sports training and education. The complex includes a wrestling hall, spectator stands, a dining area, a conference hall, and additional training facilities.

The wrestling hall is equipped with modern mats and the necessary equipment for Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling. Here, athletes will be able to hold intensive training camps and prepare for international competitions. The infrastructure also includes a cardio zone for general physical training.

Renovation of the educational building has created conditions for a balanced combination of education and sports. A new medical unit and sanitary facilities have been equipped with modern equipment for preventive examinations and first aid.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the complex will serve as a center for training not only future champions, but also well-rounded young people. According to him, the opening of the facility has created new opportunities for athletes’ professional development and for strengthening the region’s sports infrastructure.