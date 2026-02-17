Kamchybek Tashiev temporarily leaves country

Otkurbek Rakhmanov, director of Region TV channel, announced on social media that former head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, has temporarily left Kyrgyzstan.

According to Rakhmanov, the departure is temporary. No further details, including the purpose and duration of his stay abroad, were provided in the published video.

As a reminder, personnel decisions related to Kamchybek Tashiev were previously the subject of intense public discussion. Various theories about his future plans have emerged.

There have been no official comments from government agencies regarding the departure at this time.