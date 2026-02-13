Sadyr Japarov: Kamchybek Tashiev was informed of his dismissal

«Before making the decision to dismiss the head of the State Committee for National Security, I called my friend, explained the situation, informed him that I was relieving him of his post, and then made my decision,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to the president, this swift decision, on the contrary, protected his friend.

Because those who were around him — whether we call them ‘aksakals’ or ‘koksakals’ — in any case, they were leading my friend away from the right path. Sadyr Japarov

Using Kamchybek Tashiev’s name as cover, they began approaching members of Parliament, senior government officials, and prominent public figures, saying: ‘Come over to the general’s side,’» Sadyr Japarov added.

He noted: «If I had not relieved Kamchybek Tashiev of his duties, then because of the actions of those working in that direction, such statements would have become even more active. This could have led to a split among state officials and within society, as well as possible confrontations. That is why I had to make the decision to dismiss my friend from his post. Stability in the state is above all for me.»