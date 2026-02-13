10:58
USD 87.45
EUR 103.90
RUB 1.13
English

Sadyr Japarov: Kamchybek Tashiev was informed of his dismissal

«Before making the decision to dismiss the head of the State Committee for National Security, I called my friend, explained the situation, informed him that I was relieving him of his post, and then made my decision,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to the president, this swift decision, on the contrary, protected his friend.

Because those who were around him — whether we call them ‘aksakals’ or ‘koksakals’ — in any case, they were leading my friend away from the right path.

Sadyr Japarov

Using Kamchybek Tashiev’s name as cover, they began approaching members of Parliament, senior government officials, and prominent public figures, saying: ‘Come over to the general’s side,’» Sadyr Japarov added.

He noted: «If I had not relieved Kamchybek Tashiev of his duties, then because of the actions of those working in that direction, such statements would have become even more active. This could have led to a split among state officials and within society, as well as possible confrontations. That is why I had to make the decision to dismiss my friend from his post. Stability in the state is above all for me.»
link: https://24.kg/english/361828/
views: 144
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: Our friendship with Kamchybek Tashiev will continue
Kamchybek Tashiev returns to Kyrgyzstan
President orders security for Kamchybek Tashiev
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
Kamchybek Tashiev opens new sports complex in Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev: Only death can separate my friendship with Sadyr Japarov
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
Kamchybek Tashiev asks Chinese company to learn Kyrgyz language
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with delegates of 4th People's Kurultai
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
13 February, Friday
10:44
President comments on resignation of Speaker of Parliament President comments on resignation of Speaker of Parliam...
10:39
24 rescuers deployed to search for man caught in avalanche in Suusamyr
10:33
President: There is no division into “Japarov’s team” or “Tashiev’s team”
10:24
Sadyr Japarov: Our friendship with Kamchybek Tashiev will continue
10:12
Prime Minister of Tajikistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan