President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses all Deputy Heads of SCNS

Several Deputy Chairmen of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) have been relieved of their duties, the Presidential Administration told 24.kg news agency.

Those dismissed include:

  • Kurvanbek Avazov, First Deputy Chairman of the SCNS;
  • Daniel Rysaliev, Deputy Chairman of the SCNS and Director of the Cybersecurity Coordination Center;
  • Elizar Smanov, Deputy Chairman of the SCNS and Director of the Anti-Terrorism Center.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Sadyr Japarov dismissed Kamchybek Tashiev from the post of Chairman of the SCNS.

It is also possible that Abdykarim Alimbaev, First Deputy Chairman of the SCNS and Director of the Border Service, may be dismissed as well.

Another Deputy Head of the SCNS, Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov, has been appointed Acting Chairman of the State Committee.
link: https://24.kg/english/361432/
views: 147
