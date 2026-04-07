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Insurance brokers and actuaries in Kyrgyzstan to be added to paid state register

Insurance brokers and actuaries in Kyrgyzstan will be included in a paid state register. The corresponding resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document approves the procedure for maintaining a state register of professional participants in the insurance market and introduces mandatory registration for actuaries and insurance brokers. Without such registration, operating in the country will be considered illegal.

Fixed fees have been set for inclusion in the register. A one-time fee for registration or re-registration will amount to 10 calculated rates (1,000 soms). The same amount should be paid annually by market participants to keep their information up to date in the state database.

Registration will be canceled in the event of an actuary’s death, company liquidation, or absence of actual activity for one year. Entities may also be removed from the register for repeated violations of relevant legislation, including three breaches of relevant laws.
link: https://24.kg/english/369306/
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