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Export Center launches insurance program for Russian investors in Kyrgyzstan

The Russian Export Center, together with the investment fund Central Asia Capital, has introduced a political risk insurance program for Russian investors operating in Kyrgyzstan, Vedomosti reports.

Insurance policies will be issued through the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance.

The program covers various types of investments, including equity acquisitions, loans, contributions to charter capital, and investments through the Central Asia Hub industrial park — a special zone offering tax incentives for Russian enterprises.

The policy covers risks related to decisions by authorities in the host country, such as restrictions on fund transfers, currency inconvertibility, forced asset seizure, the introduction of trade sanctions, and other measures that may affect investment activities. Up to 90 percent of the investment amount and related income can be insured.

Anton Sobin, founder of Central Asia Capital, noted that demand for such products in Kyrgyzstan has grown amid increasing investor activity and a rising number of Russian companies in the country. Among the typical risks for new market entrants, he highlighted a lack of understanding of the local context, weak corporate ownership structures, and the absence of a well-planned exit strategy.
link: https://24.kg/english/366639/
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