Three schoolchildren in Mayevka suspected of raping first-grader

A first-grader was raped by three high school students in Mayevka village. The victim’s uncle, Abdulkhalil Aliyev, told 24.kg news agency. The suspects are students of grades 5, 8, and 9.

He said that two days ago he received a video showing his nephew being raped. According to him, the video was distributed among students at a school in Mayevka village.

«One of these boys filmed a video and distributed it among other students, then they sent it to me anonymously. We immediately went to the 3rd Children’s Hospital, where they told us that everything was fine. Then the forensic service also said that everything was good. But I have video evidence of the act of violence in my hands. The boy himself also complains of pain in the belly, throat, and anal area. After my indignation, they started saying that this was an unofficial conclusion, an official one will be issued later,» the man said.

According to him, the victim himself said that the abuse started on May 17. Then a 9th-grade student broke into the boy’s house, where he was alone while his parents were at work. Then, for the first time, as Abdulkhalil Aliyev specified, he raped the first-grader. After that, violent acts were committed four more times.

«All this time, they threatened him that they would kill both him and his parents, tied his hands and feet, blindfolded him. After the first incident, he did not go to school for 10 days, did not say anything to his mother, but categorically refused to go to school. The last time, according to his nephew, the abuse was committed on May 26,» Abdulkhalil Aliyev said.

According to him, the police accepted the statement from the affected party, the boy’s relatives gave the necessary testimony. The day before, they were informed that a case had been opened and three suspects had been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district, where the case is being investigated according to the victim’s uncle, promised to provide information later.