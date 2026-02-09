National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts second currency intervention in 2026

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted its second intervention in 2026.

On February 6, the bank sold $109.95 million on the interbank market. Of this, $65.5 million was for transactions with settlement on the same day, and $44.45 million was for transactions with settlement on a date other than the transaction date.

The total volume of sales since the beginning of this year has reached $244 million.

The National Bank conducted its first intervention in 2026 on January 19, selling $134.05 million on the interbank market.

Last year, the central bank conducted eight interventions, selling a total of $853 million. The largest amount of currency was sold in December — $179.5 million.