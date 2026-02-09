11:34
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts second currency intervention in 2026

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted its second intervention in 2026.

On February 6, the bank sold $109.95 million on the interbank market. Of this, $65.5 million was for transactions with settlement on the same day, and $44.45 million was for transactions with settlement on a date other than the transaction date.

The total volume of sales since the beginning of this year has reached $244 million.

The National Bank conducted its first intervention in 2026 on January 19, selling $134.05 million on the interbank market.

Last year, the central bank conducted eight interventions, selling a total of $853 million. The largest amount of currency was sold in December — $179.5 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/361100/
views: 147
Print
Related
National Bank's profit for 2025 to be transferred to budget
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 11 percent
New Deputy Chairman of National Bank appointed in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2026
Crisis preparedness: National Bank approves new requirements for banks
Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank Chairman earns over 10 million soms in 2024
National Bank lays legal foundation for transition to digital som in 2025
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of fraudulent scheme on Telegram
National Bank conducts 7th foreign exchange intervention this year
National Bank bans fees for domestic transfers in national currency
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks 11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region
9 February, Monday
11:31
Construction of new 14.5-kilometer bypass road begins in Cholpon-Ata Construction of new 14.5-kilometer bypass road begins i...
10:37
Young woman falls into ravine at Kashka-Kulak ski resort
10:27
Guarantee Fund helps attract over 2.5 billion soms to women's businesses
10:22
Financial Supervision Service authorizes 6 companies to exchange virtual assets
10:04
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts second currency intervention in 2026