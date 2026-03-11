10:01
National Bank conducts fourth currency intervention of $140 million this year

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted its fourth currency intervention this year. According to its data, it sold $140 million.

At least $36 million of this amount was sold with settlement on the day of the transaction, while the remaining $104 million was sold with settlement on a date other than the transaction date.

All transactions were conducted at an exchange rate of 87.45 soms per dollar.

  • The National Bank conducted its first intervention on January 19 of this year, selling $134.05 million on the interbank market.
  • The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted its second intervention in 2026 on February 6. A total of $109.95 million was sold. The volume of sales since the beginning of the year amounted to $244 million.
  • The regulator conducted its third intervention this year on February 26. A total of $162.55 million was sold. Sales volume since the beginning of 2026 amounted to $406.55 million.
  • In 2025, the National Bank conducted eight foreign exchange sales interventions. A total of $853 million was sold on the market. The National Bank did not conduct any dollar purchases.
  • In 2024, it conducted 26 foreign exchange market transactions: 13 dollar purchases ($369.35 million) and 13 dollar sales ($675.65 million).
  • In 2023, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $655.72 million on the foreign exchange market.
