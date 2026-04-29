National Bank of Kyrgyzstan responds to IMF advice on reserve management

The management of international reserves is the exclusive prerogative of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, its Deputy Chairman Azat Kozubekov said at a press conference.

According to him, the structure of the country’s international reserves is publicly available and published on the bank’s official website. The data are also included in statistical publications, including the National Bank’s bulletin.

«Any user of statistics can track the dynamics of both the international reserves themselves and their structure. This is done to maintain trust in the National Bank not only from international partners, but first and foremost from the public,» he said.

He emphasized that all decisions regarding reserve management, including changes to their structure, are made independently by the National Bank.

Azat Kozubekov also commented on a recommendation by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in connection with the decision to transfer all profits of the National Bank to the state budget.

It was noted that while the regulator takes into account the recommendations of international partners, final decisions are made by the institution’s specialists.

«Management of international reserves and their structure will be fully based on the decisions of specialists responsible for overseeing the reserves,» he said.

All decisions take into account risks, market conditions, and price dynamics.

Earlier, an IMF mission recommended that the authorities cease regular transfers of the National Bank’s profits to the state budget until capital is sufficiently restored.