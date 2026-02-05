Foreign Minister Kulubaev discusses visa issues with U.S. Special Envoy

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Sergio Gor, the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan — USA relations.

«Regional cooperation was also discussed, including interaction within the Central Asia — USA (C5+1) format. The parties exchanged views on strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties, including opportunities to deepen partnership within the B5+1 economic dialogue platform,» the statement reads.

Special attention was paid to visa issues and the need to create favorable conditions for expanding business, educational, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and joint efforts across all areas of the bilateral agenda of mutual interest.