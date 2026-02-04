President of Kyrgyzstan receives U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov received Ambassador, the United States Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor today, February 4.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Kyrgyzstan — USA political and economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in transport, digitalization, financial technology, artificial intelligence, and healthcare sectors.

President Sadyr Japarov expressed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to develop bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the United States on a mutually beneficial and equal basis.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that developing trade, economic, and investment ties with foreign partners is a priority for the country’s foreign policy. The President also noted the significant potential for intensifying economic cooperation between the two countries.

In this context, he emphasized the importance of the B5+1 (Business 5+1) platform and expressed confidence that the second B5+1 dialogue forum, which began today in Bishkek, will contribute to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United States, the further implementation of joint projects, and the strengthening of regional connectivity.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that, in addition to expanding bilateral cooperation, Kyrgyzstan is interested in further strengthening interaction within the C5+1 (Central Asia — USA) platform. Over the past 10 years, this dialogue platform has proven itself to be an effective mechanism for promoting multifaceted cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the United States.

In turn, Sergio Gor thanked the Kyrgyz side for the warm hospitality and conveyed greetings and best wishes from U.S. President Donald Trump to President Sadyr Japarov.

He expressed the United States’ readiness to closely cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in all areas of mutual interest.

Focusing on economic diplomacy, Sergio Gor noted that a representative U.S. business delegation had arrived in Bishkek to participate in the B5+1 forum and expressed confidence that this would provide a strong foundation for the further development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Subsequently, Sadyr Japarov and the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Ambassador Sergio Gor, continued talks with participation of representatives of American businesses.