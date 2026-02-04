Director of construction company Arabian Kyrgyz Al Khunaizi LLC detained

Police officers detained the director of the construction company Arabian Kyrgyz Al Khunaizi LLC on suspicion of fraud. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district in Bishkek reported.

According to the press service, citizen O.A. filed a written complaint with the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district requesting action against Kh.R., director of Arabian Kyrgyz Al Khunaizi LLC, who, on October 13, 2022, fraudulently took $18,000 under the pretext of providing an apartment in a residential building under construction in Kok-Zhar residential area in Bishkek. However, the apartment has not yet been provided, after which he disappeared and has not contacted the claimant.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Citizen Kh.R., 60, was identified and detained. He was taken to the investigative service, where, in accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

His involvement in similar crimes is currently being investigated.