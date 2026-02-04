11:00
U.S. companies interested in expanding their presence in Kyrgyzstan

The National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic held bilateral meetings with representatives of leading U.S. companies and organizations, the agency reported.

According to the statement, the parties discussed priority areas of cooperation and prospects for implementing joint investment, infrastructure, technological, and social projects.

«U.S. companies presented investment initiatives, confirming their interest in expanding their presence in the Kyrgyz market. The U.S. delegation expressed readiness to consider Kyrgyzstan as a regional platform for project implementation in Central Asia and outlined priority areas for long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation,» the statement says.

Following the meetings, Memorandums of Cooperation were signed between the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic and the following companies:

  • Equion Group;
  • Pangea-Global LLC;
  • Mooney Group;
  • StrategEast;
  • Nasdaq;
  • Valmont;
  • Concrete Engine.

The memorandums formalize the parties’ intentions to develop partnerships and create favorable conditions for the implementation of joint investment projects.
