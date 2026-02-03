U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek

Ambassador Sergio Gor, the U.S. Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, will visit Kyrgyzstan from February 3 to 6, 2026, at the invitation of the Kyrgyz side. The press secretary of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the visit, Ambassador Gor is scheduled to meet with President Sadyr Japarov.

The U.S. Envoy will also participate in the second B5+1 Dialogue Forum on February 4–5 in Bishkek, which will focus on «Promoting Economic Cooperation between Central Asia and the United States.»

The forum participants are expected to discuss investment prospects, trade and economic cooperation, and new formats for interaction between the countries of the region and the United States.